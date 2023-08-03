Buncombe County deputies searching for missing man

Pear Pearson
Pear Pearson(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen in July.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Paul Pearson was seen leaving his home in Candler on July 24 wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies said Pearson is six-feet-one inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

