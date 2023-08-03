Charleston Co. Sheriff’s pilot released from hospital after helicopter crash

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office chief pilot has been released from the hospital just one day after a helicopter crash.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office chief pilot has been released from the hospital just one day after a helicopter crash.

Lt. Scott Martray was flying the county’s helicopter back to Charleston from scheduled maintenance in Sumter County Tuesday afternoon when the chopper went down.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. after Lt. Martray reported some type of malfunction in the helicopter. Knapp said he did not have details on the nature of the malfunction.

He said Martray, who has been with the agency since 2006, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. He was the only person aboard the helicopter when it crashed.

Martray was released from MUSC Wednesday evening to begin his recovery at home.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding...
Community remembers life of Easley officer killed in line of duty on train tracks
A look inside the Baynard Home. This photo was included in the plaintiff's Exhibit A to show...
New lawsuit reveals ‘deplorable conditions’ that allegedly led to an Upstate 14-year-old’s death
Train passing through Union hit, kills man
Train passing through Union hit, kills man, deputies say
Man Found Dead in Anderson County
Coroner identifies victim who drowned in Saluda River near Pelzer
Police warn of TIkTok car theft challenge now in NC
Police warn of TikTok car theft challenge after it reaches NC