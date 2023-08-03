CSU continues call for active Atlantic hurricane season

By Katherine Noel
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Colorado State University released an update on the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, still calling for an active one, likely above-normal.

Researchers predict 18 named storms, including the five storms that have already formed: an unnamed subtropical storm in January, Arlene, Bret, Cindy and Don. The team expects nine to become hurricanes and four to become major hurricanes.

Most of the tropical and subtropical Atlantic has seen record warmth with sea surface temperatures. This is expected to lead to increase activity throughout the rest of the Atlantic hurricane season. Hence, the reason for a continued high number of predicted numbers compared to the average, despite the strong El Nino.

Colorado State University Hurricane Season Update
CSU original early-season forecast included a prediction of 13 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes. The average consists of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

