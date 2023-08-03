Deputies searching for missing 13-year-old in Laurens County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shawn “Damon” Anderson, a missing 13-year-old last seen Thursday morning.

Deputies said Anderson was last seen around 8:30 a.m. near Hanks Road wearing black sweatpants, black slides and a sage green hoodie with the word “Originals” on it.

Deputies described Anderson as five feet, five inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Anderson’s location is asked to contact Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523.

