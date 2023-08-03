Deputies searching for missing Greenville Co. 14-year-old who’s run away multiple times

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jayden Ashworth, a runaway 14-year-old last seen in Greenville County.

Deputies said Ashworth was last seen at her home at around 11:30 p.m. on July 28, wearing a black hoodie and black shorts.

Deputies described Ashworth as five feet six inches tall and 110 pounds with long blond hair and blue eyes.

According to deputies, Ashworth has reportedly run away multiple times. Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

