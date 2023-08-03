Deputies searching for NC woman last seen near park in Oconee County

Patricia Runion
Patricia Runion(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 74-year-old Patricia Runion, a missing woman from Fletcher, NC, last seen in Oconee County.

Deputies said Runion was last seen driving away from the South Cove County Park area in a maroon Toyota Yaris with NC tag TFK-8359. Deputies stated that she was wearing blue jeans and a pink and cheetah print shirt.

According to deputies, Runion has a home in Fletcher, NC, and they believe she could be traveling back to North Carolina. According to deputies, she does have some health problems that require medication.

Anyone with information regarding Runion is asked to call 911 immediately.

