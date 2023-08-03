Earthquake reported in Pickens County

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Pickens County.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIX MILE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Pickens County early Thursday morning.

According to the USGS, the quake hit 3.3 miles northwest of Six Mile at 2:11 a.m.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.9 and a depth of 5 kilometers.

The USGS mentioned that this earthquake was 10.8 miles north of Clemson and 14.9 miles west of Easley.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis announces 35 new endorsements from South Carolina officials

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding...
Community remembers life of Easley officer killed in line of duty on train tracks
A look inside the Baynard Home. This photo was included in the plaintiff's Exhibit A to show...
New lawsuit reveals ‘deplorable conditions’ that allegedly led to an Upstate 14-year-old’s death
Train passing through Union hit, kills man
Train passing through Union hit, kills man, deputies say
Man Found Dead in Anderson County
Coroner identifies victim who drowned in Saluda River near Pelzer
Police warn of TIkTok car theft challenge now in NC
Police warn of TikTok car theft challenge after it reaches NC

Latest News

Spartanburg man sentenced for 2019 armed robbery at Upstate hotel
Spartanburg man sentenced for 2019 armed robbery at Upstate hotel
Students in Anderson County go back to school
Students in Anderson County go back to school
Earthquake reported in Pickens County
Earthquake reported in Pickens County
Patricia Runion
Deputies find missing NC woman last seen near park in Oconee County