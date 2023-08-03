Earthquake reported in Pickens County
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIX MILE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Pickens County early Thursday morning.
According to the USGS, the quake hit 3.3 miles northwest of Six Mile at 2:11 a.m.
The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.9 and a depth of 5 kilometers.
The USGS mentioned that this earthquake was 10.8 miles north of Clemson and 14.9 miles west of Easley.
