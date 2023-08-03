FULL LIST | What can be bought tax-free in South Carolina this weekend

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s tax-free weekend is set to kick off Friday as school starts back up across the state.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue says the tax-free windows runs from midnight Friday through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. Eligible items include the following:

BED & BATH

  • Bath mats and rugs
  • Bed skirts and dust ruffles
  • Bedspreads, duvets, and comforters
  • Blankets and throws
  • Mattress pads and toppers
  • Pillow cases and shams
  • Pillows (all types)
  • Sheets and sheet sets
  • Shower curtains and liners
  • Towels (all types and sizes)
  • Washcloths

SCHOOL SUPPLIES

  • Art supplies
  • Binders and folders
  • Books
  • Bookbags
  • Calculators
  • Daily planners or organizers
  • Flashdrives
  • Glue, tape, staplers, staples
  • Headphones and earbuds
  • Highlighters and markers
  • Lunch boxes
  • Musical instruments
  • Notebooks and paper
  • Pencils, sharpeners, erasers
  • Pens
  • Scissors
  • Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)

CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES

ACCESSORIES

  • Belts and suspenders
  • Hair accessories
  • Hats and caps
  • Purses and handbags
  • Neckties and bow ties

ACTIVEWEAR

  • Exercise clothing
  • Athletic uniforms
  • Leotards and tights
  • Hunting and ski clothing
  • Swimwear

EVERYDAY

  • Dresses and skirts
  • Leggings
  • Pants, jeans, and shorts
  • Shirts and blouses
  • Sleepwear
  • Socks and underwear
  • Suits and blazers
  • Sweaters and sweatshirts

FOOTWEAR

  • Cleats
  • Dance shoes
  • Rain boots
  • Orthopedic shoes
  • Skates
  • Slippers

OUTERWEAR

  • Coats (all types)
  • Earmuffs
  • Gloves and mittens
  • Rainwear (raincoats, umbrellas, etc.)
  • Scarves
  • Vests

SPECIALTY

  • Aprons
  • Bibs
  • Bridal gowns and veils
  • Costumes
  • Diapers
  • Formal wear (gowns, tuxedos, etc.)
  • Graduation caps and gowns
  • Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)

COMPUTERS & TECHNOLOGY

  • Computers
  • Computer parts and accessories (i.e. monitors, keyboards, and scanners) when sold as a package with a computer
  • Computer software and service contracts (sold with software)
  • Printers
  • Printer supplies, including replaceable ink cartridges

The SCDOR added that new and used items under those guidelines are eligible to be purchased tax-free.

Items not eligible include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches and furniture.

The SCDOR said shoppers bought more than $26.2 million in tax-free items during the sales tax holiday in 2022.

Click here for more information.

