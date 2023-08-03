FULL LIST | What can be bought tax-free in South Carolina this weekend
Published: Aug. 3, 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s tax-free weekend is set to kick off Friday as school starts back up across the state.
The South Carolina Department of Revenue says the tax-free windows runs from midnight Friday through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. Eligible items include the following:
BED & BATH
- Bath mats and rugs
- Bed skirts and dust ruffles
- Bedspreads, duvets, and comforters
- Blankets and throws
- Mattress pads and toppers
- Pillow cases and shams
- Pillows (all types)
- Sheets and sheet sets
- Shower curtains and liners
- Towels (all types and sizes)
- Washcloths
SCHOOL SUPPLIES
- Art supplies
- Binders and folders
- Books
- Bookbags
- Calculators
- Daily planners or organizers
- Flashdrives
- Glue, tape, staplers, staples
- Headphones and earbuds
- Highlighters and markers
- Lunch boxes
- Musical instruments
- Notebooks and paper
- Pencils, sharpeners, erasers
- Pens
- Scissors
- Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)
CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES
ACCESSORIES
- Belts and suspenders
- Hair accessories
- Hats and caps
- Purses and handbags
- Neckties and bow ties
ACTIVEWEAR
- Exercise clothing
- Athletic uniforms
- Leotards and tights
- Hunting and ski clothing
- Swimwear
EVERYDAY
- Dresses and skirts
- Leggings
- Pants, jeans, and shorts
- Shirts and blouses
- Sleepwear
- Socks and underwear
- Suits and blazers
- Sweaters and sweatshirts
FOOTWEAR
- Cleats
- Dance shoes
- Rain boots
- Orthopedic shoes
- Skates
- Slippers
OUTERWEAR
- Coats (all types)
- Earmuffs
- Gloves and mittens
- Rainwear (raincoats, umbrellas, etc.)
- Scarves
- Vests
SPECIALTY
- Aprons
- Bibs
- Bridal gowns and veils
- Costumes
- Diapers
- Formal wear (gowns, tuxedos, etc.)
- Graduation caps and gowns
- Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)
COMPUTERS & TECHNOLOGY
- Computers
- Computer parts and accessories (i.e. monitors, keyboards, and scanners) when sold as a package with a computer
- Computer software and service contracts (sold with software)
- Printers
- Printer supplies, including replaceable ink cartridges
The SCDOR added that new and used items under those guidelines are eligible to be purchased tax-free.
Items not eligible include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches and furniture.
The SCDOR said shoppers bought more than $26.2 million in tax-free items during the sales tax holiday in 2022.
Click here for more information.
