Furman’s Roberto named to national watch list

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman running back Dominic Roberto is among 35 players named to the 2023 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List, presented by FedEx Ground, it was announced today by Stats Perform.

The Walter Payton Award is presented to the national offensive player of the year in college football’s Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Roberto, a 5-foot-11, 232-pound redshirt senior, is coming off an impressive 2022 season that saw him rush for 1,149 yards and 11 touchdowns that helped power Furman to a 10-3 season. The campaign featured seven consecutive wins and an at-large bid to the FCS playoffs, where the Paladins claimed a 31-6 first round home win over CAA member Elon. The Paladins finished 2022 a consensus 10th in AFCA and Stats Perform polls.

The Fayetteville, N.C. product, who landed consensus All-SoCon honors a year ago and was recently named to the preseason all-conference squad, has registered impressive numbers against SoCon foes — namely Western Carolina (448 yds., 9.1 ypc, 6 TDs last two games) and The Citadel (265 yds., 8.8 ypc, 3 TDs last two games). Elected by his teammates as a squad co-captain, he enters his final season with 2,143 career rushing yards, good for 12th in program history.

Roberto is bidding to become the second Paladin to win the Walter Payton Award. In 2000 All-America running back Louis Ivory took home the prestigious trophy after rushing for a FCS (then NCAA I-AA) season leading 2,079 yards at 16 touchdowns, including a Furman record 301 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-10 win over Georgia Southern.

