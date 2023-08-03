Georgia man argues to free wife from jail after she allegedly tried to plot his murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After previously being denied bond, a south Georgia beauty queen has received bail in the Bahamas — all thanks to her husband, who she allegedly plotted to kill.

On Tuesday, Bahamas Court News reported prosecutors dropped their opposition to bail for 36-year-old Lindsay Shiver and two suspected co-conspirators. The decision came after officials conferred with her husband Robert Shiver, a successful businessman and ex-Falcons player.

Afterward, a judge set Lindsay’s bond at $100,000 in cash and $20,000 each for Terrance Bethel and Faron Newbold, two Bahamian men who were allegedly involved in the murder-for-hire scheme.

Under court-ordered terms, Lindsay must remain in the Bahamas, where she and her husband own a vacation home, Atlanta News First’s sister station WTVY reported. She also has to check in with police several times per week and wear an ankle monitor.

Robert and Lindsay had what appeared to be a blissful marriage until a few months ago, when she began an affair with Bethel, reports say. Amid divorce counterclaims in mid-July, Bahamian police say they uncovered the murder plot while investigating a burglary implicating Newbold as the hitman.

Lindsay, who grew up in near Dothan, Ala., was crowned Miss Houston County in 2005 and finished second runner-up in that year’s National Peanut Festival pageant. The Thomasville couple met at Auburn University, where Robert played football.

