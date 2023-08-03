Gov. Ron DeSantis announces 35 new endorsements from South Carolina officials

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign announced that he received 35 new endorsements from South Carolina state legislators and local leaders on Wednesday.

The officials who endorsed Desantis included Greenville County Councilman Joey Russo, Laurens County Councilman Luke Rankin, Laurens County Councilman Kemp Younts, and State Representative Joe Bustos.

“Governor DeSantis has a forward-looking vision to reverse the decline of this nation and get our economy back on track for working for families in South Carolina and across the country,” said State Representative Joe Bustos. “As a fellow veteran, Ron DeSantis uniquely understands the service and sacrifice of our military, veterans, and their families, and I am proud to endorse him to be the next Commander-in-Chief and President of the United States.”

Below are the 35 South Carolina officials that endorsed Desantis on Wednesday.

State Representative Joe Bustos

Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland

McCormick County Sheriff Clarke Stearns

Aiken County Clerk of Court Robert Harte

Edgefield County Clerk of Court Charles “Sonny” Reel

Aiken County Councilman Kelley D. Mobley

Barnwell County Councilman Ben Kinlaw

Darlington County Councilman Marvin Le Flowers

Dorchester County Councilman Eddie Crosby

Greenville County Councilman Joey Russo

Laurens County Councilman Luke Rankin

Laurens County Councilman Kemp Younts

Richland County Councilman Jason Branham

Richland County Councilman Don Weaver

Inman Mayor Cornelius Huff

Tega Cay Mayor Pro Temp Tom Hyslip

Charleston City Councilman Boyd Gregg

North Augusta City Councilman David McGhee

North Augusta City Councilman Eric Presnell

Tega Cay City Councilman Gus Matchunis

Tega Cay City Councilman Scott Shirley

Clover Town Councilman Bo Legg

Fort Mill Town Councilman Allen Garrison

Isle of Palms Councilman John Bogosian

Beaufort County School Board Member Rachel Wifenski

Beaufort County School Board Member Elizabeth Hey

Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley

Charleston County School Board Member Leah Whatley

Clover School Board Member Matt Burris

Dorchester County School Board Member Kellie Bates

Former State Representative Lin Bennett

Former State Representative Sandy McGarry

Former North Augusta Mayor Pro Temp Ken McDowell

Former Charleston City Councilman Henry Fishburne

Former Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Chris Nickels

“I am proud to endorse Ron DeSantis for president,” said Tega Cay Mayor Pro Temp Tom Hyslip. “Governor DeSantis is a leader who delivered the most conservative agenda in the nation in Florida, cutting taxes, providing economic relief for working families, protecting personal freedoms, supporting law enforcement, and fighting for parents’ rights. As President of the United States, he will get the job done and deliver those same results for the American people.”

The endorsements that DeSantis received came in addition to the following 15 state legislators who have already endorsed him.

State Senator Josh Kimbrell

State Senator Dwight Loftis

State Senator Rex Rice

State Senator Danny Verdin

State Representative Gary Brewer

State Representative Micah Caskey

State Representative Bill Herbkersman

State Representative Bill Hixon

State Representative Brandon Guffey

State Representative Steven Long

State Representative Travis Moore

State Representative Dennis Moss

State Representative Chris Murphy

State Representative Roger Nutt

State Representative Ashley Trantham

