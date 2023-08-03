Gov. Ron DeSantis announces 35 new endorsements from South Carolina officials
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign announced that he received 35 new endorsements from South Carolina state legislators and local leaders on Wednesday.
The officials who endorsed Desantis included Greenville County Councilman Joey Russo, Laurens County Councilman Luke Rankin, Laurens County Councilman Kemp Younts, and State Representative Joe Bustos.
“Governor DeSantis has a forward-looking vision to reverse the decline of this nation and get our economy back on track for working for families in South Carolina and across the country,” said State Representative Joe Bustos. “As a fellow veteran, Ron DeSantis uniquely understands the service and sacrifice of our military, veterans, and their families, and I am proud to endorse him to be the next Commander-in-Chief and President of the United States.”
Below are the 35 South Carolina officials that endorsed Desantis on Wednesday.
- State Representative Joe Bustos
- Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland
- McCormick County Sheriff Clarke Stearns
- Aiken County Clerk of Court Robert Harte
- Edgefield County Clerk of Court Charles “Sonny” Reel
- Aiken County Councilman Kelley D. Mobley
- Barnwell County Councilman Ben Kinlaw
- Darlington County Councilman Marvin Le Flowers
- Dorchester County Councilman Eddie Crosby
- Greenville County Councilman Joey Russo
- Laurens County Councilman Luke Rankin
- Laurens County Councilman Kemp Younts
- Richland County Councilman Jason Branham
- Richland County Councilman Don Weaver
- Inman Mayor Cornelius Huff
- Tega Cay Mayor Pro Temp Tom Hyslip
- Charleston City Councilman Boyd Gregg
- North Augusta City Councilman David McGhee
- North Augusta City Councilman Eric Presnell
- Tega Cay City Councilman Gus Matchunis
- Tega Cay City Councilman Scott Shirley
- Clover Town Councilman Bo Legg
- Fort Mill Town Councilman Allen Garrison
- Isle of Palms Councilman John Bogosian
- Beaufort County School Board Member Rachel Wifenski
- Beaufort County School Board Member Elizabeth Hey
- Charleston County School Board Member Ed Kelley
- Charleston County School Board Member Leah Whatley
- Clover School Board Member Matt Burris
- Dorchester County School Board Member Kellie Bates
- Former State Representative Lin Bennett
- Former State Representative Sandy McGarry
- Former North Augusta Mayor Pro Temp Ken McDowell
- Former Charleston City Councilman Henry Fishburne
- Former Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Chris Nickels
“I am proud to endorse Ron DeSantis for president,” said Tega Cay Mayor Pro Temp Tom Hyslip. “Governor DeSantis is a leader who delivered the most conservative agenda in the nation in Florida, cutting taxes, providing economic relief for working families, protecting personal freedoms, supporting law enforcement, and fighting for parents’ rights. As President of the United States, he will get the job done and deliver those same results for the American people.”
The endorsements that DeSantis received came in addition to the following 15 state legislators who have already endorsed him.
- State Senator Josh Kimbrell
- State Senator Dwight Loftis
- State Senator Rex Rice
- State Senator Danny Verdin
- State Representative Gary Brewer
- State Representative Micah Caskey
- State Representative Bill Herbkersman
- State Representative Bill Hixon
- State Representative Brandon Guffey
- State Representative Steven Long
- State Representative Travis Moore
- State Representative Dennis Moss
- State Representative Chris Murphy
- State Representative Roger Nutt
- State Representative Ashley Trantham
