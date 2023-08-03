Powdersville Middle School student hit by vehicle near school, officials confirm

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District One confirmed that a Powderville Middle School Student was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the student was crossing Hood Road when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle.

According to officials, the student did not appear to have any serious injuries. However, they were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the incident. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding...
Community remembers life of Easley officer killed in line of duty on train tracks
A look inside the Baynard Home. This photo was included in the plaintiff's Exhibit A to show...
New lawsuit reveals ‘deplorable conditions’ that allegedly led to an Upstate 14-year-old’s death
Train passing through Union hit, kills man
Coroner identifies person hit by train passing through Union
Man Found Dead in Anderson County
Coroner identifies victim who drowned in Saluda River near Pelzer
Police warn of TIkTok car theft challenge now in NC
Police warn of TikTok car theft challenge after it reaches NC

Latest News

Samantha Lynn Higgins
Mother charged with manslaughter after 8-month-old died of overdose, police say
Soggy morning commute
Flash Flood Warning for parts of Greenville County
Pear Pearson
Buncombe County deputies searching for missing man
Shawn “Damon” Anderson
Deputies searching for missing 13-year-old in Laurens County