Powdersville Middle School student hit by vehicle near school, officials confirm

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District One confirmed that a Powderville Middle School Student was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the student was crossing Hood Road when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle.

According to officials, the student did not appear to have any serious injuries. However, they were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the incident. We will update this story as officials release new details.

