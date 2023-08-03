Spartanburg man sentenced for 2019 armed robbery at Upstate hotel

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Spartanburg man was recently sentenced for multiple charges that he received following a 2019 armed robbery.

Officials said 55-year-old Frank Mill Jr. was recently tried and convicted of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and three counts of kidnapping. Following the trial, Mills received four life sentences without the possibility of parole.

According to officials, the incident happened at the Holiday Inn Express near the West Gate Mall on September 2, 2019. Officials stated that Mills went to the hotel holding a large kitchen knife, where he threatened three employees and forced one of them to open a safe. Mills then took two cash boxes from the safe and made the employees sit with their backs against the wall so they couldn’t see him leave.

Two weeks after the robbery, one of the victims recognized Mills from a news story saying he had been charged with a bank robbery that happened in Union County. Deputies then reached out to law enforcement in Union County, who said Mills had also used a large kitchen knife during the bank robbery in Union County.

Deputies also spoke to Mills’ friends, who identified him in the surveillance video from the hotel. Another friend who was with him before the robbery said he left and later returned with 300 dollars in cash but wouldn’t say where it came from.

Officials stated that Mills’ prior criminal history included 1984 convictions for three counts of Armed Robbery and four counts of Housebreaking. He was also convicted of three counts of Common Law Robbery in 2002.

