Upstate humane society holding fundraiser for neglected dog

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville Humane Society is holding a fundraiser for one of its dogs who was adopted and later found neglected in Hilton Head.

The Humane Society said their dog-Nala was surrendered to them in April 2015 when she was just two-months-old. She was then adopted by a family, but was often brought back to their Vaccine Clinic until the end of 2015.

In June 2023, they received a call that a dog with a microchip registered to them in 2015 was removed from a home in Hilton Head due to neglect.

They said the photos were heartbreaking, because she was in terrible condition. Humane officials said Nala was suffering from scabies which caused significant hair loss and a severe skin infection throughout her body as well as low thyroid levels.

The Humane Society took Nala back and gave her the care she needed.

This is never the outcome we want to see. When we place animals into homes, we oftentimes have to trust that those individuals will provide the care these pets need, for a lifetime. Nala had been rehomed a few times since she left us in 2015. We had no way of knowing where she would end up. Our hearts break for everything she’s been through in her life but we’re focusing on the future. A bright future where she can finally experience the love and care she missed out on all of those years. Nala has been cleared for adoption and her coat continues to improve. She will have to remain on a thyroid medication for the rest of her life, but it very inexpensive. She has opened up so much since arriving back with us. She runs in the yard during play group. We haven’t found a dog that she hasn’t loved. Her favorite thing is a fluffy blanket – we think it makes her more comfortable since she’s still missing a lot of her fur. She’s fantastic on a leash and enjoys going for walks. She doesn’t really understand the purpose of toys or being pet, likely due to the neglect she has suffered. With time, she’ll start to learn that she deserves all the toys and pets the world has to offer.

