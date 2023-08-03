Wofford opens 2022 Fall camp

By Beth Hoole
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Wofford College football team reported to campus on Tuesday, August 2. After a day of move-in and meetings, they took the field for the first practice on Wednesday, August 3.

Over 100 players reported to campus. The team is returning a total of 14 starters from the 2022 season. This includes five offensive starters, seven defensive starters and two returning specialists. An additional 15 players who started games in the fall also return. There are 32 true freshmen on the team.

The first practice began at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning and lasted two hours. The team worked primarily on implementing the systems on offense and defense, along with several team periods.

“I was pleased that we got the tempo that we expected and we had really good first day execution,” said head coach Shawn Watson. “There was a lot of good carry over from the spring and summer. Today was about getting everyone reacclimated back to football. We have such a great football tradition here at Wofford and we are all grateful to be a part of it. I want these guys to make their own chapter of that history.”

Practice will be held on the turf practice field until the end of Carolina Panther training camp and will last approximately two hours.

The Terriers will open the 2023 season on Saturday, September 2 at Pittsburgh. The home slate begins on Saturday, September 16 against Presbyterian College.

