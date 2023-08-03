Woman charged after Easley police officer hit, killed by train

Gabrielle Benites
Gabrielle Benites(Pickens County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a woman was recently charged after an Easley Police Department officer was hit and killed by a train on Wednesday.

Officers said Gabrielle Benites was charged with breach of peace aggravated in nature following the incident.

The Easley Police Department said they responded to the railroad tracks along East Main Street around 5 a.m. on Wednesday for a mental health call.

According to warrants, officers arrived at the scene and found Benites lying across the tracks. The warrants stated that Benites allegedly resisted officers trying to remove her from the tracks. They added that Benites was reportedly intoxicated during the incident and went to the railroad in an attempt to harm herself.

During the incident, 22-year-old Easley Police Office Matthew Hare was hit and killed by an oncoming train.

According to SLED, officials are evaluating the possibility of additional charges.

