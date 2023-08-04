7-year-old boy found shot to death; mom charged with murder, police say

Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, police said.
Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, police said.(Lawrence County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A Moulton mother was arrested for capital murder on Friday morning after a shooting investigation involving the death of her son.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood confirmed a 7-year-old male was found with two gunshot wounds at a Main Street home just before 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Capt. Russell Graham of the Moulton Police Department said a 911 call was received from the home. When officers arrived, they said they found a woman outside the home who notified officers of the dead child in the home. The woman was identified as the mother of the boy.

Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder.

Graham said the gunshot wounds were sustained from close range. The child’s body was taken from the scene for further autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding...
Community remembers life of Easley officer killed in line of duty on train tracks
Upstate student hit by vehicle near school
Powdersville Middle School student hit by vehicle near school, officials confirm
Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
Earthquake reported in Pickens County
Earthquake reported in Pickens County
Man Found Dead in Anderson County
Coroner identifies victim who drowned in Saluda River near Pelzer

Latest News

Rex A. Heuermann, the architect accused of murdering at least three women near Long Island’s...
Authorities to announce new break in long investigation of Gilgo Beach killings
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US employers add still-solid 187,000 jobs in June; unemployment dips to 3.5%
Nine members of Congress wait to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Friday, Aug. 4,...
Congressional delegation tours site of Parkland school massacre before experts recreate shooting inside
4 arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges in Buncombe Co.
4 arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges in Buncombe Co.
Food Truck Friday: Mac Attack
Food Truck Friday: Mac Attack