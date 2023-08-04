Former Upstate youth pastor faces over 100 charges for alleged sex crimes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former Upstate youth pastor is now facing over 100 charges over accusations he filmed young girls and women.

According to new arrest warrants, Daniel Mayfield admitted to filming women in both Greenville and Greenwood Counties while the women were changing or in the bathroom.

Warrants also allege he was hired as a videographer for several weddings and then filmed the bridal parties as they were getting ready.

Mayfield is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.

