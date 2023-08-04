Fountain Inn Police Department names new Chief of Police

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn Police Department officials named their new Chief of Police on Thursday morning.

The Department said Patrick Fotenberry became the new chief at 9:00 a.m. during a ceremony. The department shared a photo of the moment on social media.

Before becoming Fountain Inn’s Chief of Police, Fortenberry spent 27 years with the Greer Police Department.

