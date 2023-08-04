Fountain Inn Police Department names new Chief of Police
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn Police Department officials named their new Chief of Police on Thursday morning.
The Department said Patrick Fotenberry became the new chief at 9:00 a.m. during a ceremony. The department shared a photo of the moment on social media.
Before becoming Fountain Inn’s Chief of Police, Fortenberry spent 27 years with the Greer Police Department.
