Fountain Inn Police Department names new Chief of Police

Fountain Inn names new Chief of Police
Fountain Inn names new Chief of Police(Fountain Inn Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn Police Department officials named their new Chief of Police on Thursday morning.

The Department said Patrick Fotenberry became the new chief at 9:00 a.m. during a ceremony. The department shared a photo of the moment on social media.

Before becoming Fountain Inn’s Chief of Police, Fortenberry spent 27 years with the Greer Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding...
Community remembers life of Easley officer killed in line of duty on train tracks
A look inside the Baynard Home. This photo was included in the plaintiff's Exhibit A to show...
New lawsuit reveals ‘deplorable conditions’ that allegedly led to an Upstate 14-year-old’s death
Train passing through Union hit, kills man
Coroner identifies person hit by train passing through Union
Man Found Dead in Anderson County
Coroner identifies victim who drowned in Saluda River near Pelzer
Police warn of TIkTok car theft challenge now in NC
Police warn of TikTok car theft challenge after it reaches NC

Latest News

Greenville Housing Authority moving forward despite CEO’s indictment
Greenville Housing Authority moving forward despite CEO’s indictment
Processional for Easley officer
Processional held for Easley Police Officer hit and killed by train
Greenville Housing Authority moving forward despite CEO’s indictment
Greenville Housing Authority moving forward despite CEO’s indictment
Gabrielle Benites
Woman charged after Easley police officer hit, killed by train