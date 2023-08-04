Gamecocks basketball embarks on Bahamas bonding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Gamecocks men’s basketball team is headed to the Bahamas for two games, but the focus is much more off-the-court bonding than it is on-the-court performance.

“Ninety percent of it involves the team bonding in my own personal estimate,” Gamecocks Head Coach Lamont Paris said. “I mean, don’t let the cat out of the bag. Basketball is a big part of it, but the biggest part of it to me is the growth that happens among teammates on a trip like this.”

That growth has already been happening at home. Roebuck, SC native Ta’Lon Cooper, a transfer from the University of Minnesota, has been encouraging the fellas to go roller skating for some team bonding. He’s excited to take that spirit into this trip.

“Seeing the beautiful Atlantis (Resort where the team is staying and playing),” Cooper said. “It’ll be my second time going there. Just going back, enjoying town with the guys and playing some good basketball.”

But Wofford College transfer B.J. Mack is a size 16 shoe, so roller skating isn’t the easiest. After leading the Terriers in points and rebounds the past two seasons, he’s ready to bond with his new Gamecocks teammates in a more fitting way.

“I know Saturday we’re going snorkeling. Everybody’s been talking about doing the big slide that’s in Atlantis,” Mack said. “So that’s two things that we’re going to do for sure.

Mack explained the positive way those activities will affect the team.

“I feel like that’s going to be a great thing for everybody. It gives everybody a sense of being relaxed and not being on edge like during practice making sure everything has to be one way at a time,” he said. “You can see everybody just be happy and they can let their hair down.”

Vanderbilt University transfer Myles Stute shared a similar feeling about the meaning of this trip.

“Having a chance to see the guys in a different environment. I’m definitely looking forward to it myself. Looking forward to easing up a little bit,” Stute said. “It has been a pretty grueling summer. We’ve been working really really hard. Definitely just grateful and thankful to have the opportunity.”

Coach Paris said the dynamic of those off-the-court connections can actually mold roles within the team.

“When you talk about leadership qualities of individuals, a lot of that happens on stuff (trips) like this,” Paris said. “Team identity, some of that will happen on this trip. I know what I want our identity to be. But ultimately it’ll be what they do that will determine what our identity is.”

The Gamecocks are flying out to the Bahamas Thursday morning. They’ll play a team from Lithuania on Friday and a team from Argentina on Sunday before returning from their basketball vacation.

