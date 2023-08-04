Gamecocks linemen ‘hungry’ to start practicing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Gamecocks football team begins practice this week, and during Wednesday’s media event not only was the focus on the team’s appetite to return to the field but also just their appetite.

In the spring, South Carolina hired Yimy Rodriguez as its nutrition director and the biggest guys on the team are already feeling the effects of his eating orders.

“The calorie number, I’m not sure, I just know I eat a lot of meals,” 298-pound defensive tackle Alex Huntley said. “Breakfast, I’ve got a post workout kind of breakfast, then I’ll eat a snack, lunch, another snack, dinner. And these snacks are some solid snacks. So about five to six meals per day.”

Huntley said even his snacks are like meals with each snack basically breaking down to an entrée without side dishes. But 306-pound defensive tackle D’Andre Martin claims he’s the top dog at mealtime among the linemen.

“Me personally, I’m a big foodie guy myself so I think I might take this one for the win,” Martin said. “Playing this position you really want to be a big, solid guy. And who doesn’t want to dominate? Eating is part of you dominating.”

Martin said just like his performance on the field, he takes pride in his performance at the table.

“You’ve got to feed your body the right stuff to be able to pour it back out and dominate,” Martin said. “Who doesn’t like to look big and look strong and eating is just part of that. I guess I take pride in eating because I want to look big, haha.”

Eating more frequently is part of nutrition director Rodriguez’s plan. Felix Hixon, a 309-pound defensive tackle, further explained Rodriguez’s dietary direction.

“Since he came in, he breaks it down specifically to who you are and how you already eat because you know everybody don’t eat the same things,” Hixon said. “He just works around your diet, of course bulk up so we can be at our best ability for practice and games.”

Tonka Hemingway, a 285-pound defensive tackle, said there are frequent arguments about where the big fellas will go out to eat, but they always “eat good” no matter where they end up going.

“Favorite food spot? Ahh, I’d probably say Miyabi. Miyabi Japanese,” Hemingway said.

The Gamecocks’ appetite for football will be satisfied in less than a month when they kickoff the season playing The University of North Carolina at a neutral site in Charlotte.

For that Carolina rivalry game, ESPN’s College Gameday is coming to see the Gamecocks for the first time since 2014. South Carolina has 23 practices before that first game of the season at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 2nd.

