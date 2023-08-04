Greenville Housing Authority moving forward despite CEO’s indictment

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, the Greenville Housing Authority (TGHA) board held their first meeting since voting to place three employees on leave last month. One of these employees is CEO Shawn Williams. A Georgia grand jury indicted Williams on racketeering, as well as theft and bribery. Those charges stem from her time working at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

Even though there hasn’t been anything to suggest funds have been misused in Greenville, the board is taking a close look at finances. All while adjusting to staffing changes.

“We certainly don’t know what the results will be in Georgia right now, but when you hear those things you have concerns,” said TGHA Board Chair, Pete Byford.

TGHA works to manage and provide affordable housing options in the city. The board of commissioners are the direct supervisors.

“We really wanted to make sure we have a full picture of anything that may have happened within our organization,” said Byford.

Byford says in light of the recent indictment, they’ve sought outside auditors and legal counsel to help them navigate the challenges and a thorough internal investigation.

“Luckily we were in the process of doing our typical audit for 2022, so we’ve simply added additional procedures and policies to that and are working through the process,” he said.

Despite losing three employees for the time being, he says they’ve been able to avoid service disruptions.

“Fortunately we have a fantastic staff that has really just buckled down, shuffled the piles around and continued our work full speed ahead,” he said.

As for Shawn Williams, Byford says her position with the authority weighs on what comes of the internal investigation.

“As we get to the end of our investigation, we’ll be able to make a determination one way or the other on her future with the organization,” he said.

The board has told us they’re fairly confident Williams did not misuse any funds in Greenville. There’s no timeline for when the internal investigation may be completed.

