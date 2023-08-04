Greenville officer credited with helping man during mental health crisis

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department recently recognized an officer who helped a man reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis.

Officials said Officer Brown recently answered a distress call from a man who reported that he had a gun and was considering suicide.

According to officials, Brown talked to the man for two hours and was able to eventually convince the man to get out of his vehicle and leave his firearm behind. They added that the man was then taken to the hospital for more help.

Officials explained that Brown is a part of the department’s Crisis Negotiation Team, which often helps people struggling with severe personal issues.

