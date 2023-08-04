Jackson County deputy charged with driving while impaired following crash in Sylva

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a deputy resigned this afternoon after being charged with driving while impaired (DWI) on Friday morning.

Sylva Police Department officers said they responded to West Main Street at around 2:10 a.m. after someone reported a crash near Sleep USA.

According to officers, when they arrived at the scene, they found that a driver had allegedly hit two poles and a parked vehicle.

Officers stated that the driver, Dustin Bishop, was taken into custody and charged with driving while impaired following an investigation into the crash.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Bishop was off-duty when the incident happened. They added that he resigned from the Sherrif’s Office shortly after he was released from the detention center.

“I am saddened by the actions of this former deputy, this type of behavior will not be tolerated, and we in law enforcement are held to a higher standard,” Jackson County Sheriff Farmer said. “The law applies to everyone, even those who enforce it, and I want everyone to know that we at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are not above the law.”

