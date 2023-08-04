Man accused of targeting middle school student for sex in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody after he allegedly tried to meet a 14-year-old for sex.

Deputies said the suspect, 28-year-old Michael Goldhammer, met the victim online on a social media app and planned to meet each other.

According to deputies, detectives learned about the incident and began investigating with the Attorney General’s Office. Deputies stated that Goldhammer was reportedly traveling from Florida to Pennsylvania when he stopped in Anderson County to meet the middle school student.

Following the investigation, Goldhammer was taken into custody and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree, unlawful to disseminate obscene material to a person under 18 and criminal solicitation of a minor.

