New music venue coming to downtown Greenville

A new music venue is coming to downtown Greenville.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new music venue is coming to the west end of downtown Greenville.

“Trueline Greenville” is fully designed by local Greenville architects and has been renovated from an abandoned warehouse.

The music venue will be located along Rhett Street and plans to open in late 2024.

Organizers say the venue will have a main hall, performance room, VIP lounges and multiple bars. There will also be state-of-the-art sound, lighting and interactive technology.

