ONLY ON FOX: Inside the top-secret Spartanburg project that changed the world

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Almost 80 years after the U.S. dropped the first atomic bomb, and the movie Oppenheimer in theaters telling more about the man behind the project, there’s an Upstate city that played a big part in where those bombs would land.

The Montgomery Building sits at the corner of Church St. and Saint John St. in Spartanburg, and inside this building, a piece of history that changed the world forever.

Spartanburg County Historical Association President David Wood said, “Who would have ever suspected that it would be right here in Spartanburg.”

He continued, “The Montgomery Building where we are. The Soil Conservation District had a cartography division and World War Two, and it was located at the top of this building. And there, they developed the maps that were ultimately used. It was a top-secret program. And the maps that were ultimately used over Nagasaki and Hiroshima.”

Wood said, “From the stories I’ve read, I don’t think that the people working on it knew. They just knew they were drawing maps, you know, detailed maps of these two areas.”

He continued, “I understand that they were escorted in and out of the building every day during that timeframe.”

Signs outside the building point toward its past. Wood said, “On the other side of Church Street is the one talking about the Soil Conservation District and the cartography program that was here.”

Wood, along with members of the Spartanburg County Historical Association, share the story during tours. He said, “You think of this you know, especially with the nuclear program being out, Los Alamos and all the other big locations where that work was done. So right here in Spartanburg has that connection.”

Wood said that the building’s history with map making may be lesser known, but it’s a part of the city and our country’s story. He said, “It’s important for us as a historical association to make sure that people do have that connection to their community and really understand that, you know, even people who are new to the community and be able to, to just really understand what Spartanburg was all about.”

The walking tours happen in the morning on the last Saturday of each month. CLICK HERE to learn more about the walking tours.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.