Pineville man asks children to pick numbers, wins $1M Mega Millions prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – A Pineville man asked his children to choose his lottery numbers, a decision that made him a millionaire.

David Morris’s lucky win came as played for the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Morris said he doesn’t typically play Mega Millions, but decided to go for it when he saw the big jackpot. He got the winning numbers from one his sons, matching numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million, lottery officials said.

“I started hyperventilating,” Morris said. “I called my wife at work and told her to come home right away.”

He bought the lucky ticket from the 7-Eleven on South Polk Street in Pineville. Morris claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $712,501, according to lottery officials.

“We want to buy some land up in the Smoky Mountains where my wife is from,” Morris said.

He’s not resting on his winnings. Morris said he will try for Friday night’s $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest in the game’s history, a news release stated.

