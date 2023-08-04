Sylva man facing multiple charges following child exploitation investigation

Aaron Miller WHNS
Aaron Miller WHNS(Sylva Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Sylva Police Department said a man was recently taken into custody as part of an ongoing child exploitation investigation.

Officers said 36-year-old Aaron Miller of Sylva was charged with one count of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to officers, The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation, the Boone Police Department and the Jackson County Attorney’s Office helped with the case.

“I’m proud of our team. We must do everything we can to protect our children,” said Sylva Chief of Police Chris Hatton. “These investigations are some of the most important, but they aren’t easy.”

Officers said the investigation into this situation is ongoing. We will update this story as officials release new information.

