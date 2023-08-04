Tornado confirmed in Pickens County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF 0 tornado touched down in Pickens County Thursday evening.

The weak tornado touched down on the west side of Pickens near Shady Grove Road and traveled 1.41 miles over Main Street, heading toward the southwest side of Pickens near Rosemond and Bivens Streets before dissipating near the intersection of Lee Street and Catherine Street. The tornado was on the ground for about 3 minutes. Several large trees were taken down around Shady Grove Road and Main Street with one person reporting damage to a small farm outbuilding.

Thursday around 5:15 PM, Fox Carolina received several videos and reports of a tornado in the city of Pickens. There was no tornado warning or severe thunderstorm warning on the storm. The First Alert Weather Team did located the weak rotation on the radar from the storm, alerting viewers to the possible funnel cloud or tornado in the area.

This video sent into us by a viewer shows the storms and what the First Alert Weather Team says is the moment a tornado made contact with the ground near Main Street in Pickens. A tornado, by definition, has to make contact with the ground, otherwise, it’s considered a funnel cloud.

Pickens County Emergency Management says there are no reports of building damage or injuries from this storm.

