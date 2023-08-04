Warmer and drier to kick off the weekend, storms return Sunday

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest on your Friday forecast.
By Chrissy Kohler
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The heat returns just in time for the weekend with a mainly dry start for Friday and Saturday but storms back in the forecast for Sunday.

First Alert Headlines

  • Warmer Friday, partly sunny skies
  • Hot, muggy weekend
  • Scattered storms return Sunday

Skies continue to gradually clear for Friday afternoon. This allows temperature to rebound back to near normal highs for early August. We peak in the upper 80s to around 90 in the Upstate and the mid 80s in the mountains. It’s pretty humid making it feel more like the low to mid 90s. A spotty shower or storm is not completely out of the question in the afternoon, but areas stay dry so nothing to cancel any of your outdoor plans over.

Hot and humid and partly cloudy
Hot and humid and partly cloudy(Fox Carolina)

Saturday is a beautiful but hot and humid day. Mainly sunny with no rain so get out and enjoy. But highs are in the low 90s in the Upstate to the mid to upper 80s in the mountains plus it’s sticky so make sure you’re staying well hydrated.

Dry Saturday, a few storms Sunday
Dry Saturday, a few storms Sunday(Fox Carolina)

Sunday brings back scattered showers and storms to the forecast. While it won’t be an all day washout, I’d have an indoor back up plan for the afternoon when most of the storms roll through. There’s also a low end risk for severe storms with the main threat being damaging straight-line winds but we also can’t completely rule out an isolated tornado.

Damaging winds and isolated tornado possible
Damaging winds and isolated tornado possible(Fox Carolina)

Storm chances stay elevated into Monday along with the heat and humidity. But we should get a break from the storms and humidity by Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding...
Community remembers life of Easley officer killed in line of duty on train tracks
Upstate student hit by vehicle near school
Powdersville Middle School student hit by vehicle near school, officials confirm
Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
Earthquake reported in Pickens County
Earthquake reported in Pickens County
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

Isolated to scattered storms Friday night
Temperatures gradually warm, isolated storm chances
Foggy start Friday, hot weekend weather
Foggy start Friday, hot weekend weather
Weather at 10pm
Weather at 10pm
Weather at 6pm
Weather at 6pm