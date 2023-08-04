Warmer and drier to kick off the weekend, storms return Sunday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The heat returns just in time for the weekend with a mainly dry start for Friday and Saturday but storms back in the forecast for Sunday.

Skies continue to gradually clear for Friday afternoon. This allows temperature to rebound back to near normal highs for early August. We peak in the upper 80s to around 90 in the Upstate and the mid 80s in the mountains. It’s pretty humid making it feel more like the low to mid 90s. A spotty shower or storm is not completely out of the question in the afternoon, but areas stay dry so nothing to cancel any of your outdoor plans over.

Saturday is a beautiful but hot and humid day. Mainly sunny with no rain so get out and enjoy. But highs are in the low 90s in the Upstate to the mid to upper 80s in the mountains plus it’s sticky so make sure you’re staying well hydrated.

Sunday brings back scattered showers and storms to the forecast. While it won’t be an all day washout, I’d have an indoor back up plan for the afternoon when most of the storms roll through. There’s also a low end risk for severe storms with the main threat being damaging straight-line winds but we also can’t completely rule out an isolated tornado.

Storm chances stay elevated into Monday along with the heat and humidity. But we should get a break from the storms and humidity by Tuesday!

