Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SANGAREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the earthquake was felt at around 12:01 p.m. south southwest of Sangaree which is about 84.9 miles from Columbia.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and depth of 4 kilometers.

