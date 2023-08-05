Arrests made following investigation into alleged dog fighting at Gastonia home

The arrests come after an almost two-month-long investigation.
By WBTV Web Staff and Caroline Hicks
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Two arrests have been made after an investigation began into a possible dog fighting situation in Gastonia.

Gaston County Police, Animal Care and Enforcement, and the Humane Society of the United States executed a search warrant at a home on East Sixth Avenue in Gastonia on Wednesday.

Police say the warrant was part of an almost two-month-long investigation into a report of multiple dogs being used for fighting.

[Previous coverage: Gaston Co. dog owner speaks out after 14 dogs rescued from alleged dogfighting on his property]

Veterinarians noted the dogs had dental issues, skin conditions, missing hair, puncture wounds and scars consistently seen in dogfighting operations.

Henrique Durant, who lives at the home, had an explanation for the injuries.

“My one female got out the cage and then she went cage hopping from one to the other, cage hopping.”

Durant told WBTV that he is not involved in dog fighting.

“I don’t dog fight!” he said. “Dogfighting is illegal and it’s cruelty to animals!”

Officials removed 14 dogs during the search. They were taken by the Humane Society for medical treatment and evaluations.

The Gaston County Fugitive Apprehension and Suspect Tracking team arrested two people on Saturday:

Henrique Durant (left) and Ukema Miller were arrested in connection with an alleged dog...
Henrique Durant (left) and Ukema Miller were arrested in connection with an alleged dog fighting and animal cruelty situation in Gastonia.(Gaston County Sheriff's Office)
  • Henrique Durant, 15 counts of felony dog fighting. Durant was given a $150,000 secured bond.
  • Ukema Miller, one count misdemeanor animal cruelty. Miller was given a $5.000. secured bond.

According to police, both Durant and Miller lived at the home.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. J. Brienza at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. There is no further information available at this time.

