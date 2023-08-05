Clemson football ‘oozing enthusiasm’ to start fall camp

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gamecocks and Tigers both started camp on Friday, and Clemson Football Head Coach Dabo Swinney said it couldn’t have come soon enough.

“We’re excited. There’s no better day than this one right here,” Dabo said. “This is a day we look forward to every year. There is a ton, a ton, that goes into getting to this point.”

It’s been almost four months since the Tigers’ spring game and Dabo said his sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik has been “oozing enthusiasm” about the fall season since then.

“Then you finally get here and it’s just a ton of great energy in the building, a lot of excitement to get started in the next phase of this journey,” Dabo said. “To get started on what we call prime time.”

You can’t mention prime time at Clemson without mentioning all-conference running back Will Shipley.

Even after just one day of fall practice, Shipley said he’s overjoyed about already seeing new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley’s paw print on the Tigers.

“It’s one of the most fun days I’ve had being a Clemson Tiger was today,” Shipley said. “So it’s going to be a great year I think.”

As much as Shipley helps lead the offense on the field, Riley leads them from the sideline. Shipley said he’s extremely confident in Riley’s offensive guidance after just winning the Broyles Award for the nation’s top assistant coach during his one year at TCU.

“Today we had a couple big bangers on the defense, which always puts a smile on your face right?” Shipley said while laughing. “I think he (Riley) has done a great job of putting us in a great position to go out there and make plays and honestly just have fun.”

Even the defense is somewhat excited about the new tricks on offense.

“Practice is so competitive out there. I hate to say it but it’s very frustrating for the defense just because the offense is so unpredictable and you really don’t know what’s going to come,” Clemson junior linebacker Barrett Carter said. “Coach Riley does a great job of disguising things by making this look like that and vice versa. I hate to say it, but the offense has stepped up a lot. It’s annoying for us, but I’m glad to see it.”

They’ll continue seeing it until they finally see another team when the Tigers kick off the season at Duke on Monday Sept. 4th.

