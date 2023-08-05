Clemson legends prepare kids for school

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - During the fourth annual Orange and White weekend, Clemson legends took the time to hand out school supplies to kids in the community who might need a little extra help.

All-time Tiger greats like Horace Grant, Michael Dean Perry, Elden Campbell, Homer Jordan and more participated in the Tools 4 School event at the Clemson Area African American Museum.

“I see myself in these kids,” NBA champion Campbell said. “I remember people coming out and doing things like this when I was a kid. So I just want to come out and give back in a way that will reach more people than straight athletics.”

Campbell said helping with education is key because not many of these youngsters will become professional athletes or grow up to be 6′11″ like him.

Super Bowl champion Michael Dean Perry said even at 58 years old, he’s a big kid himself. Perry said hanging out with kids who might need a little extra help to get the tools they need is a familiar feeling.

“I grew up in a very humble way, and I didn’t have all the tools I needed,” Perry said. “Pencils, pens, notebooks. So it’s nice to be able to give back to the young kids so they can be prepared for the first day of school.”

The preparation backpack also includes rulers, crayons and scissors, which gives them the educational eye of the Clemson Tiger.

“Clemson gave me four great years of my life,” four-time NBA champion Horace Grant said. “The fans, the community. To give something back to these kids, put that smile on their face. It’s priceless, man.”

The kids weren’t the only ones smiling.

Eruptions of laughter came from the legends sharing old stories while they’re back together for the three-day weekend.

To greet 6′10″ Grant, quarterback of the 1981 national champion football team Homer Jordan stood on a chair to make up for his 10-inch height deficit to the All-American basketball star.

“One of the greatest feelings that I’ve ever experienced, man,” Grant said about reuniting with the athletic alumni. “We just reminisce. The camaraderie is still there. It’s a wonderful thing.”

Two-time All-Pro defensive lineman Perry said he’s learned a lot about the most important way to show care for others using his platform.

“The best thing that you could ever give, most people think is your resources, your money. But it’s not, it’s your time,” Perry said. “When you can carve out some time to spend with these kids and just be here, that means the most to them. So give your time and I’ll tell you what, you can make a big big difference in some of these kids’ lives.”

Other Tiger legends at the Orange and White weekend include Dale Davis, Levon Kirkland, Perry Tuttle and Coach Danny Ford.

Money raised from Sunday’s golf tournament will support former Clemson football players Noah Adams and Tracy Johnson along with football coach Dabo Swinney’s All In Team Foundation.

