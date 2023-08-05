Coroner responding to crash in Spartanburg County
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to a crash in Spartanburg Friday night.
Officials said the crash happened along Fairforest Road near Old Greenville Road.
Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as crews investigate the incident.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.