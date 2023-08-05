Coroner responding to crash in Spartanburg County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they are responding to a crash in Spartanburg Friday night.

Officials said the crash happened along Fairforest Road near Old Greenville Road.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as crews investigate the incident.

Greenville’s 15-year Airport District development plan almost ready
