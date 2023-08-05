Crews respond to house fire in Union County Friday afternoon

Union County fire
Union County fire(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County fire dispatch confirmed that crews responded to a house fire on Friday afternoon.

Officials at the scene said the fire started around 4:00 p.m.

According to officials, the homeowner was at work when the fire started, and much of the house was already destroyed by the time crews arrived.

Officials stated that nobody was inside during the fire, but the house was a total loss.

Officials are still investigating to determine what started the fire. We will update this story if officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado confirmed in Upstate
Two tornadoes confirmed in Pickens County
Jennifer Cooper, 33, was arrested after her infant was found dead at the scene.
Mother charged after her infant found dead, police say
Upstate student hit by vehicle near school
Powdersville Middle School student hit by vehicle near school, officials confirm
Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding...
Community remembers life of Easley officer killed in line of duty on train tracks
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

Tim Scott
Republican candidates make stops around the county as primary continues
Spartanburg Deadly Crash
Spartanburg Deadly Crash
Union County Riot
Union County Riot
Alzheimer's research
Greenwood health center receives funding for Alzheimer's research