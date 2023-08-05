Crews respond to house fire in Union County Friday afternoon

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County fire dispatch confirmed that crews responded to a house fire on Friday afternoon.

Officials at the scene said the fire started around 4:00 p.m.

According to officials, the homeowner was at work when the fire started, and much of the house was already destroyed by the time crews arrived.

Officials stated that nobody was inside during the fire, but the house was a total loss.

Officials are still investigating to determine what started the fire. We will update this story if officials release new details.

