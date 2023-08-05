Deputies searching for teen last seen a week ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen last seen a week ago.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Xylor Crosby was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt at his house on July 29.

Deputies said he has a history of running away.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, call 864-271-5210.

