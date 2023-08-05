Greenville Police: “No shots fired at Haywood Mall”

Haywood Mall possible shooting
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police confirm no shots were fired at the Haywood Mall.

Dispatch says the call came in at 6:11 p.m. Saturday.

Just after 7:15 p.m. police stated no shots were fired.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officials said several people were running out of the mall stating that someone was discharging a firearm.

Officials say they were told several juveniles were popping balloons both inside and outside of the parking garage area.

