Greenville’s 15-year Airport District development plan almost ready

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Growth continues in Greenville. Now the city is finalizing a master development plan for the airport district.

“When you, sort of enter the airport district if you will, that you feel like you’ve arrived somewhere a little bit different along those corridors,” said Amanda Morrell, the Project Leader with Arcadis.

The study had three focus areas all surrounding the airport. beginning on Haywood Rd., to Laurens Rd. and Plesantburg Dr. around the Greenville Convention Center.

“Where else in the city do you have this 300 acre visual open space that is the downtown airport and you have all of these sort of unique assets that are around that open space?” said Morrell.

After months of public feedback— a draft plan is ready.

“If we can’t get people safely across these three major corridors then we really haven’t done our job,” she said.

The plan includes a whole new look for the area - with street improvements, more small business space, apartments and 2 hotels near the convention center. The Swamp Rabbit Trail expansion has already fueled developer interest. So now this plan also features a 4 mile loop trail around the airport.

“It is that unifying feature right it is going to connect all of the assets that are both existing and the conceptual proposed ideas,” Morrell said.

Soon the draft will be reviewed by a committee of stakeholders and residents. The final plan should be posted for the public this month. To take a closer look at the plan and stay up to date, click here.

