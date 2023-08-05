Men charged in Myrtle Beach kidnapping, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a woman in Myrtle Beach.

Police arrested 28-year-old Xavier Lucas-Tucker and 31-year-old Ladarius Tucker on Friday in connection to an incident that happened on July 10.

According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to an assault call and met with a female victim. She told police that the incident began as a verbal argument with Lucas-Tucker, who wanted to take her phone from her because “he assumed that the victim stole something from him.”

After the woman told him no, the police report states Lucas-Tucker allegedly struck her with a closed fist and knocked her to the ground. He’s accused of then dragging the victim through the driveway and into a home before striking her again and taking her phone by force.

Tucker then arrived at the home and tried to calm Lucas-Tucker down. The report states the two had a discussion and Tucker became angry at the victim as well, poking her on her head with his finger and stating “I’m going to kill you.”

The victim was then allegedly shoved into a room as Lucas-Tucker stood outside with a tire iron and said “I’ll kill you if you leave this room.” Documents state the victim attempted to get out through a window during the night, but Lucas-Tucker would drag her back in as Tucker stood by.

The report states the two men allowed the victim to have her phone back the following morning. She left and did not come back until her brother was able to help her gather her things.

Online records show Tucker and Lucas-Tucker were arrested Friday and each charged with kidnapping. Lucas-Tucker was additionally charged with strong-arm robbery.

They’re both being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Saturday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

