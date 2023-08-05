New community gathering space coming to downtown Simpsonville

Construction is expected to start Spring 2024
A new community gathering space coming to Simpsonville with construction beginning in 2024.
A new community gathering space coming to Simpsonville with construction beginning in 2024.
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate development group has acquired a family-owned service station area with the goal of transforming it into a vibrant community gathering space.

Community Hub, LLC announced the acquisition of Danny Smith’s Fillin & Fixin service station which is located at 136 South Main Street.

According to the development, the space will offer a diverse selectin of food, beverage and entertainment options, complete with a stage for live performances.

Development officials said the family-owned service station holds a cherished history of serving the local community with exceptional auto repair services for 27 years.

Danny Smith's Fillin & Fixin Station in Simpsonville
Danny Smith's Fillin & Fixin Station in Simpsonville

“The old filling station has been good to us the past 27 years, and a lot of our loyal customers have become more like friends and family, and we’re going to miss each of them,” said the Smith family. “The torch has been passed and we couldn’t have hand-picked a better group to continue developing Downtown Simpsonville with a true commitment to excellence. They have an amazing plan to create a space for Simpsonville to gather, connect and dine, and we hope to see a lot of our old customers there.”

Downtown Simpsonville is amid a $15 million dollar revitalization project that includes traffic realignment, streetscape, new street lighting, wider sidewalks, pedestrian-safe crossing and wayfinding signage. All of these projects are expected to draw more visitors to its downtown area.

“The commitment to revitalization initiatives and continued focus on economic growth in Simpsonville is quite impressive. We have been watching the city’s growth over the years and have unwavering confidence in the diligent work put forth by the City and its leadership,” said Community Hub, LLC Principal and Simpsonville resident David Berger.  “We are excited to play a part in the flourishing journey and cultivate a true local community gathering destination that will be sustainable for decades to come.”

Construction on the news space is expected to start in spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

