South Carolina looks ahead to season during first day of practice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina football held their first practice Friday as they gear up for the 2023 season.

“It was great to be back out here on Day One. There was a lot of energy, a lot of excitement and a lot of youth, Head Coach Shane Beamer said after the practice. “I thought we did some good things. The biggest concern is our ability to maintain as the practice goes. I thought one side of the ball defensively got better as the day went and the other side kind of allowed fatigue to set in a little bit. I know we’re in shape. We have to be better, but I liked the workman-like attitude. We just have to continue to build that mental toughness.”

Beamer, who is entering his third season with the Gamecocks, has led the program to a 15-11 record during his first two years in Columbia.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler is expected to be a bit part of the Gamecocks’ offense this fall. Rattler is entering his second season at South Carolina. Last year, he put up 3026 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Gamecocks.

Spencer Rattler is entering his second season with the Gamecocks

South Carolina will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in their first game of the season. The game will take place in Charlotte on September 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.