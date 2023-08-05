Storms return Sunday, First Alert Monday for possible severe weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a quiet start to the weekend, strong to severe storms are ahead.

First Alert Headlines

Mostly clear, mild, and muggy tonight

Storms return Sunday afternoon, isolated severe possible

Greater severe risk Monday afternoon and evening

Today’s beautiful weather will continue tonight, with just a few clouds from time to time. Evening temperatures in the 80s will dip toward the middle and upper 60s by morning with some mugginess lingering as well.

Sunday starts on a quiet note, good for folks heading out for morning mass or errands. If you have any other outdoor plans for the day, you’ll want to either get them in during the morning, or shift them indoors for the afternoon. Showers and a few thunderstorms will begin to develop between noon and 3:00 PM, gradually shifting focus from the mountains to the Upstate and northeastern Georgia into the evening hours. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid 80s to low 90s.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Sunday (WHNS)

Severe Weather Outlook, Sunday (WHNS)

A few of the storms could be severe, with a greater likelihood across western North Carolina. While the threat is more isolated upstate, storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and frequent lightning. Stay weather aware, and be ready to seek shelter if storms head your way.

First Alert Weather Day Headlines (WHNS)

We are declaring a First Alert Weather Day for Monday, due to a greater risk for more widespread severe storms in the afternoon and evening. Another quiet start to the day is expected, so the morning commute will be in good shape weatherwise. A cold front tracking across Kentucky and Tennessee, combined with high humidity and temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, will begin to fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms across the mountains between noon and 4:00 PM. The threat will sink closer to the I-85 corridor in time for the evening commute, followed by a widespread wave of heavy rain and thunderstorms across northeastern Georgia and the Upstate between 7:00 PM and 11:00 PM.

Severe Weather Outlook, Monday (WHNS)

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 9:00 PM Monday (WHNS)

Damaging winds and large hail are more likely with Monday’s storms, but torrential downpours could again lead to localized flash flooding in some areas. The threat of tornadoes is very low based on the latest forecast, but we will be keeping a very close eye on this after Thursday evening’s storms.

Everything quiets down behind the cold front on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies set to take over. Humidity levels will take a sharp dip as well, making for a gorgeous day behind all the active weather. Expect highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 9:00 PM Monday (WHNS)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.