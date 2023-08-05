SWAT responds after riot reported at Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that multiple departments responded to a Department of Juvenile Justice Facility Friday night after a riot was reported.

Deputies said they responded to the facility with the SWAT team to the Upstate Evaluation Center along Jonesville Highway at around 8:30 p.m. after someone reported the situation. According to deputies, when they arrived at the scene, they learned that the incident began when fights broke out in several parts of the facility.

Deputies stated that several rooms were damaged and cells were flooded during the incident. However, no injuries were reported. They added that several people were detained during the incident.

Deputies said they are still working to determine what started the situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.