‘Unspeakable tragedy’: Vigil held for 10 dogs that died in a hot truck

A vigil was held for 10 dogs that died after overheating while traveling from an Illinois airport. (Source: WLS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE STATION, Ind. (CNN) - A vigil was held in Indiana for several dogs that died of heat stroke last week.

The German shepherds were being taken from O’Hare International Airport to an Indiana training facility when the air conditioning unit in the back of the truck failed.

According to Lake Station Police Department, 19 German shepherds became overheated. Ten of them died.

The Humane Society of Hobart and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are calling for an independent investigation.

Police described the situation as heartbreaking.

“We wanted to bring everyone together to heal, to grieve and to console each other in what was an unspeakable tragedy,” a woman shared at the vigil. “All of your words of support, hugs, thoughts and prayers have not gone unnoticed.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado confirmed in Upstate
Two tornadoes confirmed in Pickens County
generic crash
3 dead, 1 injured after truck overturns in Spartanburg County
Jennifer Cooper, 33, was arrested after her infant was found dead at the scene.
Mother charged after her infant found dead, police say
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Upstate student hit by vehicle near school
Powdersville Middle School student hit by vehicle near school, officials confirm

Latest News

Clemson football ‘oozing enthusiasm’ to start fall camp - WHNS
Clemson football start fall camp
All-time Tiger greats like Horace Grant, Michael Dean Perry, Elden Campbell, Homer Jordan and...
Clemson legends prepare kids for school
The Clemson football team takes the field on day one of fall camp. The Gamecocks and Tigers...
Clemson football ‘oozing enthusiasm’ to start fall camp
FILE - Noah Gragson walks to his garage during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500...
NASCAR suspends driver Noah Gragson for liking an insensitive meme with George Floyd’s face