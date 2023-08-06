1 dead, 1 charged a week after crash in Union Co.

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead and another is being charged following a crash that happened a week ago.

According to Highway, the crash happened on Thursday, July 27, on Highway 9 near Vaughn Road.

Troopers said a Ford pickup and Chevrolet pickup were traveling south on Highway 9 when the Chevrolet attempted a left turn onto Vaughn Road. The Ford then hit the Chevrolet on the driver’s side, according to troopers.

The driver of the Chevrolet and its passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment.

However, the driver passed away on Friday, August 4.

Troopers said the driver of the Ford is now being charged with unlawful passing.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

