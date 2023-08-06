1 dead, 1 injured following single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.

The victim died at the hospital.((MGN))
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead and another is injured following a single-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 7:25 a.m. on Reidville Road near Nazareth Church Road.

Highway Patrol said a 2005 Lexus sedan was traveling west on Reidville Road and ran off to the right, hitting a tree.

The driver passed away at the scene and the passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Spartanburg County Coroner Office’s identified the victim as 38-year-old Debra Ann Jackson.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

