1 dead, 1 injured following single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead and another is injured following a single-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 7:25 a.m. on Reidville Road near Nazareth Church Road.

Highway Patrol said a 2005 Lexus sedan was traveling west on Reidville Road and ran off to the right, hitting a tree.

The driver passed away at the scene and the passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Spartanburg County Coroner Office’s identified the victim as 38-year-old Debra Ann Jackson.

