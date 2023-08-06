2 dead after being ejected from tractor trailer following crash, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said two people are dead following a crash involving two tractor trailers that caused traffic back up for hours Sunday morning.

According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 2 a.m. on I-85 northbound near mile marker 22.

The coroner said the driver of a tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-85 when they hit the backend of another tractor trailer that was experiencing mechanical issues causing a crash.

Officials said the driver of the first tractor trailer, 47-year-old Tracina Yvette Young, was returning to Greenville with a load of toilet tissue.

When Young hit the back of the other vehicle she and the passenger, 51-year-old Frederick Leorande Styles, were ejected and passed away at the scene, the coroner said.

