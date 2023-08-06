22-year-old woman dies following shooting in Greenville Co.

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman is dead following a shooting that happened Saturday night.

According to the coroner, Greenville County deputies were called to Burgess School Road near Highway 418 in reference to a shooting at around 11:23 p.m.

The coroner said the victim, 22-year-old Dorothy Suzanne Sterling Cannon, was found with one gunshot wound and pronounced dead at 11:33 p.m.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating this case.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

